Lyttelton Port opening up for public tours

Lyttelton Port Company will be opening its gates to the public for the first time in over 15 years. Photo: LPC

The Lyttelton Port Company is opening its gates to the public for the first time in 15 years to support a Christchurch children's charity.

For $5 per person, visitors will get a rare chance to see behind the scenes of the South Island's largest international trade gateway.

From July 16 to 19, there will be two hour-long tours per day at 12.45pm and 3pm. Bookings are essential. Tickets can be purchased here.

Lyttelton Port Company chief executive Graeme Sumner said he was looking forward to welcoming the public to the port.

"We are proud of our role in the region and the country and want to share that with our community," he said.

LPC will donate all proceeds to the Cholmondeley Children's Centre in Governors Bay, which provides emergency care and planned respite for 5 to 12-year-olds.

Visitors will take a tour of the port and learn about its role in the city's economy.

LPC staff will guide the tour and share their stories and insights on the port's history, operations, and future.

The tour will include the container terminal, inner harbour, cruise berth, and historic dry dock.