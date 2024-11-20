Mama Hooch brothers' appeals delayed until next year

The appeals of two brothers who drugged and violated more than 20 women at their family's Christchurch bar and restaurant will not be heard until at least the middle of next year.

Brothers Roberto and Danny Jaz were convicted of nearly 70 charges relating to the rape, drugging, drink spiking, stupefying and filming of women in their teens and early 20s at Mama Hooch and Venuti between 2015 and 2018.

In August 2023, Roberto was sentenced to 17 years' jail, while Danny received 16.5 years.

Both received non-parole periods of half their sentence.

The pair lodged an appeal with the High Court in September 2023.

An appeal hearing had been set down for last month, but that date had to be abandoned.

A hearing has tentatively been set for July next year.

During sentencing, Judge Paul Mabey told the Jaz brothers they should be in no doubt they had severely damaged their victims.

It followed a nine-week judge-alone trial.

The offending was linked to the central Christchurch bar Mama Hooch and neighbouring restaurant Venuti. Both establishments were owned by their father, Michael Jaz.

Police began investigating the pair in July 2018 after two women reported being drugged and sexually assaulted while out at the venues.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson praised the numerous victims for coming forward and seeing the protracted process through.

"I would like to acknowledge and honour all of the victims who bravely came to police to share what had happened to them.

"Their journey through the process has not been easy, however, because of their courage they have made our community a safer place."