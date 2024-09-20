Man arrested after intersection road rage attack

Photo: Chrislynchmedia.com

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after the stabbing outside a Christchurch car wash on Thursday night.

Detective Sergeant James Haigh said the stabbing happened at the intersection of Clarence Street and Blenheim Road in Riccarton at 5.40pm Thursday.

Police launched an investigation after the injured man who was a passenger in a red vehicle arrived at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed.

"Enquiries revealed he was injured when two cars were parked at a red light and a man has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car," Haigh said.

"Thanks to CCTV footage, information from the public and some good investigative work a 26-year-old man was identified and arrested today.

"He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow, Saturday 21 September, on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

It is understood the passenger was stabbed after the motorist objected to the loud music they were playing.

Haigh said thanked members of the public for their assistance with information and footage.