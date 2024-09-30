Man who died after Summit Rd crash named

The man who died after a crash on the Port Hills in the early hours of September 24 has been named.

Christchurch resident Boston James Whana Whana Emery, 22, died following the single-vehicle crash on Summit Rd about 1.25am last Tuesday.

Another person was badly injured in the crash and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

"Police extend their condolences to his whānau and friends," a police spokesperson said.

The police investigation into the circumstances of the crash "are ongoing".

Fire crews from the Sumner, Woolston and Christchurch City stations were also called to the scene.

Hato Hone St John responded by sending two ambulances and a helicopter.