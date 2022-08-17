Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Massive blaze at Woolston scrap metal yard

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Multiple cars are on fire at a scrap metal yard in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews were called to the scene, on Garlands Rd, just before 8pm.

    There were 11 trucks at the scene just after 9pm, Fenz said.

    It is believed the fire is at scrap business National Steel.

    Residents from the surrounding areas are reporting hearing explosions coming from the incident.

    Police are doing traffic management on the surrounding roads.

    A spokesperson said they were advising people to avoid the area.

     - with RNZ

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter