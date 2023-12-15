Medical centre work to start

The Diamond Harbour Medical Centre has reached 93 per cent of its $670,000 goal needed to upgrade the facility. ​Photo: Supplied

Groundwork has started for upgrades to the Diamond Harbour Medical Centre, with the help of volunteers.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the city council, the centre has reached 93 per cent of its funding goal and can start preparing for construction

work.

Volunteers have been busy installing a shed for construction work and starting to fell the large trees on site, but major construction is unlikely to start until the new year due to the timing of the funding milestone, said centre health support group president Gay Pavelka.

This is due to health and safety concerns for the attendees at the nearby community hall holiday events.

Pavelka said construction also has to work around opening hours of the medical centre itself.

“It’s an expected challenge and we can work around it.”

The medical centre is now more than 30 years old and needs upgrading to meet the needs of the aging community.

Diamond Harbour volunteers moving the construction shed on site. Photo: Supplied

The clinic currently serves an older demographic with 22 per cent over 65, and 60 per cent aged between 40 and 50.

Pavelka said the building lacks many of the features required of a modern medical facility.

“These deficiencies were sharply illuminated by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The main purpose of the upgrade is to create more space for doctors and nurses to conduct their practice.

The upgrades include new nurses rooms and a staff room.

“We’ve only got one doctors room at the moment and there’s a shortage of space for nurses to work. There’s a pretty dreadful shortage,” said Pavelka.

Pavelka is also thankful for support from local organisations which is helping the centre reach its $670,000 total funding goal.

“We are immensely thankful to those that have seen the vision and got right in behind supporting the hard work our committee and support partners are putting in,” said Pavelka.

The centre has received $80,000 from the Hugo Charitable Trust, $30,000 from the Maurice Carter Charitable Trust, $25,000 from the Lyttelton Port Company and $20,000 from the Rata Foundation.

While construction can now begin, the centre still needs to raise an additional $50,000 to fund the entire upgrade.

Donations can be made here.