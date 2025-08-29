New home for health centre

The Oxford Community Health Centre on Park Ave is on the move. PHOTO: OXFORD COMMUNITY HEALTH FACEBOOK PAGE

The Oxford Community Health Centre is on the move.

The centre’s board has announced the unconditional purchase of 80 Weld St, Oxford, as the proposed new site for the future rebuild of the medical centre.

Board chair Mark Brown says it is a ‘‘transformative’’ moment for the community.

‘‘The new site opens the door to a purpose-built, modern facility that will allow us to expand service capabilities, improve patient and staff experience, and ensure the sustainability of local healthcare for years to come.’’

The rebuild project will be developed in close consultation with staff, stakeholders, and the wider community.

A planning and design process will start in the coming months, focused on creating a fit-for-purpose centre reflecting the needs and aspirations of the people it serves.

‘‘Our vision is to create a health centre that supports the future of rural health — modern, accessible, and tailored to the unique needs of Oxford and its people,’’ Brown says.

‘‘We’re committed to working hand-in-hand with our staff, our community, iwi, and other cultural groups to ensure that this centre promotes equity and delivers meaningful outcomes for all.’’

While 80 Weld St has been identified and purchased as the proposed location, the project is still subject to a formal process of consultation and resource consent.

These steps will ensure the design and development of the new facility aligns with community needs, planning requirements, and the long-term vision for the Oxford township.

Brown says the understanding, patience and co-operation of the owners of 80 Weld St throughout the sale process made the next chapter of the centre possible.

Neighbouring residents of 80 Weld St have been personally notified, and a wider public engagement process will follow as part of the planning phase.

The Oxford Community Health Centre has long been a cornerstone of healthcare in the region.

The new development reaffirms that commitment, Brown says, with a future-focused approach to health delivery that upholds the principles of inclusivity, cultural safety, and equitable access for all people.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says he is excited about the future of healthcare in Oxford now that the Oxford Community Health Centre looks set to create a purpose-built medical centre.

‘‘I met with members of the Oxford Community Health Centre board recently at their existing site, which clearly was very old and getting too small for their future plans.

‘‘It’s vital that strong primary care can be delivered in Oxford and the rest of North Canterbury, and this is a positive step towards delivering a sustainable service for rural residents long into the future.

‘‘As discussions are being had on the future of the Oxford Hospital, I am very much looking forward to working with the board and staff on their plans to grow healthcare options in Oxford area,’’ Doocey says.