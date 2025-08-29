Man charged after 27 separate petrol drive-off thefts

A Christchurch man has been arrested in relation to 27 separate petrol drive-off thefts across Canterbury.

Sergeant Rob Irvine said the 22-year-old has been charged with theft after the alleged offences occurred over the last 10 months.

The man was remanded in custody and was due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on November 5.

“The offences have occurred across Christchurch and North Canterbury in a number of different vehicles,” said Irvine.

“The charges wouldn’t be possible without the public reporting these crimes, and we thank them for their assistance, leading to yesterday's arrest.

“Our commitment to holding people to account continues after crimes are committed, and this arrest shows the importance of the public making reports through channels such as 105.”