More land in New Brighton released for housing development

The release of land for housing in New Brighton is the next step in the ongoing regeneration of the suburb. Photo: File image

Three more large blocks of land in New Brighton have been set aside to develop new housing in a bid to regenerate the Christchurch seaside suburb.

ChristchurchNZ’s urban development team has called for expressions of interest to turn the land on Beresford St, running alongside Brighton Mall, into a residential housing development.

It comes as the Seaview housing development on the northern side of the mall, where the site has been cleared in preparation for 50 new homes, is progressing well, ChristchurchNZ general manager urban development Cath Carter said. And it follows the successful development of the foreshore as part of the New Brighton Regeneration Project

The three blocks released for housing development. Image: ChristchurchNZ

The Beresford St project aims to provide even more housing options in New Brighton.

"He Puna Taimoana has proved a huge success for the suburb, with visitor numbers in its first year of about 120,000 smashing expectations," Carter said.

"The hot pools café is also being used as a new events venue, with 40 tourism business leaders recently attending a business development function.

"More people are heading out to the seaside, enjoying the pools, taking the kids to the new playground and making the most of local businesses and cafes.

"We’ve always known that the key to the successful regeneration of New Brighton would be people: The more people we can bring to the heart of the suburb the more businesses will thrive and it will become more attractive to visitors.

"With the public projects a big success, and business landowners beginning to make improvements, the final phase is the development of housing within walking distance of all the exciting new developments.

"Work is well under way on Seaview Rd and we’re now releasing a significant block of land on Beresford St,” Carter said.

Work is also under way on the creation of a community-led arts hub in the former Roy Stokes Hall.

So far 25 proposals have been received from potential tenants as part the pilot programme to create the Art and Community Hub, with a business case being led by Life in Vacant Spaces.

Carter said there is already strong interest from developers in New Brighton.

"We’ll be working with the successful parties to confirm a medium-density residential development that will get underway as soon as possible."

Expressions of interest in the development of the three blocks of vacant land on Beresford St are being sought now and will close on August 26. Developers should email urban.development@christchurchnz.com for an information pack.