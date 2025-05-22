'One-stop shop': How RMA reforms could shake up local government

The role of Environment Canterbury could be set to change under proposed Resource Management Act reforms. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Proposed legislation to replace the Resource Management Act could bring sweeping changes for Canterbury councils.

Amid speculation the Government is looking at local government amalgamation as part of the legislation, some believe many council functions could be stripped from them, leaving them wondering what functions would be left at a local level.

But Environment Canterbury chairperson Craig Pauling firmly believes there is a future for separate district and regional councils.

‘‘There needs to be a partnership between local, regional and central government and we (ECan) are good at bringing people together.

‘‘If you are in Kaikōura, your main focus is Kaikōura, but at a regional level my focus is Canterbury.’’

Among the proposed changes is compliance, monitoring and enforcement (CME) functions to go to ‘‘an Environment Protection Authority-type regulator’’.

A single regional plan is proposed, which would bring together ECan’s seven regional plans, four river plans, the 10 District Plans and the various spatial plans developed by local councils.

Pauling believes there needs to be something at a regional level for planning and consenting, ‘‘but you can still have delivery of services done at a local level’’.

He says the proposed changes could lead to a ‘‘one-stop shop’’ for consents, instead of developers having to apply to ECan and local councils for different consents for the same development, but is not convinced a unitary authority is the answer.

‘‘You shouldn’t have a student marking their own exams.’’

A single spatial plan chapter for the region is expected to have legislative clout.

But whether this will prevent housing developments, such as the proposed Ohoka sub-division, near Kaiapoi, appearing outside of a designated urban area remains uncertain.

‘‘I suspect not because of the premise in the RMA reforms for private property rights,’’ ECan deputy chairperson Deon Swiggs says.

ECan is continuing preparation work for a new Canterbury Regional Coastal Environment Plan and a single regional plan.

Former ECan chairperson Peter Scott blasted his colleagues last month for ‘‘wasting money’’ in allowing staff to continue planning work in the face of change.

But Swiggs said staff were conducting research and analysis which will help to inform future plans, regardless of the planning framework.

‘‘We still have work to do and we need to get on and do it,’’ Swiggs said.

‘‘The work of our staff will endure regardless of what planning frameworks we have in place in the future.’’

In November, ECan voted to delay notifying the Canterbury Regional Policy Statement until January 2026, while it awaits more certainty with RMA reform.

The council is also waiting for advice from the Environment Minister on whether it can notify a plan change to the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan designed to resolve issues arising from a Supreme Court ruling in 2023.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said amalgamation is a local decision and the Government will not force councils to amalgamate.

He said the RMA replacement legislation will include provisions relating to the roles, responsibilities and processes of local government.

"I have asked my officials to work with the sector on what that could mean for councils."

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the new legislation "will provide a radical transition to a far more liberal planning system with less red tape" and an emphasis on property rights.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.