Chch league club 'absolutely gutted' by vandalism

The windows were smashed at the Halswell Hornets Rugby League Club. Photo: Facebook

A Christchurch rugby league club is asking for help to catch the vandals who smashed every single window at their new clubrooms.

Halswell Hornets club members were "absolutely gutted" to find their new building in Halswell Domain had been badly damaged early on Sunday morning.

A club spokesperson said the incident happened about 1am, when two men were seen behind the Palladium and main building.

"Two lads have had a good look around behind our Palladium and main building out of camera sight.

"One of them has then walked along our front steps and vandalised every single window on the front of our club, shattering the first layer of double glazing on all 34x panels and ... kicking two of our bottom panels completely in before alarm was activated at 1.11am.

"If anyone knows (these) lads that were hanging around our club around 12.30am-1.15am please send us a message. Staff were on site at 1.20am.

"They were on flashy electric scooters and likely live local cause it wasn't great weather."

The club is asking people for driveway camera footage from the Halswell Rd/Lillian St area in a bid to identify the vandals.

They were both described as being in their 30s. One of them was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black bike gloves and a small camouflage backpack. The other vandal was wearing a black puffer jacket and black pants.