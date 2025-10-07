Painter wins apprentice of the year title

Cassidy Mann. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

Beating three male competitors to be named Master Painters apprentice of the year gave Canterbury's Cassidy Mann a lot of satisfaction.

The Ashburton 20-year-old is a qualified painter working for Ashburton Painters and Decorators.

She has worked for the company for three-and-a-half years while undertaking her apprenticeships.

Photo: Master Painters NZ Assn

While at school, she had planned to go to university to study to become a vet.

Her mother Tamzin Mann, who also works for the company, got Mann work experience with them. They liked her work ethic and offered her a job.

"I thought having a trade behind me was a great idea," Mann said.

Cassidy Mann with her 2025 Apprentice of the Year award. Photo: Ashburton Painters and Decorators Ltd

And she loves her job.

"We do such a variety of work. It’s a good variety and I enjoy all aspects of it painting, hanging wallpaper," Mann said

She was taken by surprise when her name was announced at the Master Painters awards held at Russell in the Bay of Islands last month.

The four competitors had an afternoon to paint a room. None of them knew how they had done until the dinner that night.

"It was a big shock, but a good feeling to know I had won, because I don’t normally put myself out there. I am not competitive," she said.

Photo: Master Painters NZ Assn

Mann hoped the win encouraged other females to consider painting as a viable career option.

Mann is one of three female painters at Ashburton Painters and Decorators.

Owners Quentin Vessey and Phil Nicolson trained Tamzin and Cassidy.

"It’s a very big achievement for Cass as well as us," Vessey said.

"It’s a great trade to get into and takes three years training with no student loan. And you get paid to get qualified."

By Dellwyn Moylan