29-year-old arrested after window smashed at Winston Peters' house

The smashed window at Winston Peters' house. Photo: RNZ

A man has been arrested after a window was smashed at New Zealand First leader Winston Peters' house during a protest.

Police said they were called to an address in Auckland's St Mary's Bay after "a report of wilful damage" about 5.40pm on Monday.

The man believed to be responsible for the damage handed himself last night, police said. Peters on Morning Report attributed the arrest to surveillance and an eyewitnesses.

The 29-year-old will appear in Auckland District Court on Friday, charged with burglary.

"I know these ongoing occurrences have caused angst and frustration amongst residents," Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Sunny Patel said.

Winston Peters. File photo

"Police recognise the right to lawful protest. However, we will not condone protest action where property is damaged," he said.

"Police continue to urge protesters to remain within the bounds of the law, especially in residential areas."

Video from last week showed Pro-Palestine protesters appearing outside Peters' home, and police responded to reports of more protesters on Monday.

'Inexcusable and extreme'

Peters said told Morning Report a notice had been put on the front door and the window smashed.

"Our poor dog's bed was under the window and the glass was all over him," he said.

"I had a guest there as well."

He said the notice read: 'Welcome to the real world'.

It comes as legislation to make protesting outside someone's home an offence goes through Parliament.

Peters said he supported it, and it was needed to ensure safety and civility was upheld.

"Well, who wouldn't? I mean, the reality is we've come down from centuries getting our law together so that people are safe in their streets, where your house is your castle, no matter how humble it might be," he said.

"You've got a right to liberty and freedom and peaceful passage in your streets and the roads of this country.

Earlier this morning, Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour said the vandalism of Peters' home in Auckland was disgraceful.

Seymour told First Up you can't be a good debater if you violate a person's property.

"It shows that if we want to enter into public life, and serve the public, it's not going to help if they face mobs smashing their property - particularly if their family is there," he said.

Seymour said it was also not fair on Peters' neighbours, who did not choose to enter public life.

Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick also condemned the attack.

"We condemn attacks on people's homes, and always have. We also condemn genocide, and ask that the government does the same."