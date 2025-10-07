Donations promised for speed camera initiative

Two people have each pledged $500 towards a portable speed camera to deter boy racers on Banks Peninsula.

The initiative would aim to tackle noisy road users, speeding vehicles and safety issues that have been troubling residents around Lyttelton Harbour for decades.

Banks Peninsula Ward city council candidate, Dave Dunlay, organised a meeting with Cass Bay residents at the Lyttelton Recreation Centre to discuss a fundraising campaign to pay for the speed camera trial run.

A two-month trial would cost $4300. The camera would be placed at locations around the harbour to gather evidence of anti social driving to share with police for possible enforcement.

Dunlay said about 60 people were at the meeting. He said the feedback was encouraging and he is optimistic the camera would be operating by the end of the year.

Several people have already said they want to help pay for the camera trial.

In addition to donations, Dunlay is looking to bring sponsors on board.

Following the two-month trial, the evidence gathered from the camera would be presented to the city council, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and police to try and find a permanent solution.