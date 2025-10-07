Major road works on the way for central Christchurch

Photo: CCC

Major road works will get underway throughout central Christchurch this month - and the city council is warning motorists to expect delays.

Said Christchurch City Council city infrastructure general manager Brent Smith: “One of our biggest packages of work will be the safety improvements at two intersections on Moorhouse Ave, starting Monday, 13 October.

“We’re putting in new crossings to make the intersections safer for people moving around this busy part of town, like those heading to the new stadium when it opens next April.”

Construction will take about four weeks and traffic management will be in place.

The project was approved by the city council in June, after community consultation in April.

Work will take place at the intersections of Moorhouse Avenue, Gasson Street and Madras Street, and Moorhouse Avenue, Barbadoes Street and Waltham Road at the same time.

In late October, the fences around One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha are also coming down so the grounds can be connected to the surrounding neighbourhood.

“With the landscaping in the stadium grounds coming together really well, we’re now ready to connect the footpaths and complete the precinct,” says Smith.

Temporary fences will be placed around the stadium on Madras, Tuam and Barbadoes Streets while asphalt is laid and street furniture, bike stands, and a bus shelter are installed.

“Temporary lane closures will need to be in place so contractors can work safely,” says Mr Smith.

The work is expected to finish in mid-December, when the temporary fence will be moved into the stadium boundary where they will remain until the stadium opens in April 2026.

“With these two projects, and several other jobs scheduled between now and Christmas, we want to give people a heads up to expect some disruption in the area. We know roadworks can be challenging and we’re working with our contractors to get everything done as efficiently as possible,” says Smith.

Other upcoming works in South-East Central include: