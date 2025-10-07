Nicola Willis tells Greens to 'call the dogs off' after Winston Peters' window smashed

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

National's Nicola Willis has implored Green co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick to "call the dogs off" and tell activists to stop protesting outside MPs' homes after a window was smashed at Winston Peters' house.

The Greens have condemned the attack but say government ministers need to "look in the mirror" themselves.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested and will appear in Auckland District Court on Friday, charged with burglary.

National's Nicola Willis. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

On her way into a caucus meeting at Parliament on Tuesday, Willis told reporters the vandalism was "absolutely appalling" and showed a "lack of human decency".

She said the Green Party had questions to answer and an obligation to act.

"You know what Chlöe Swarbrick could do today if she agrees with me?" Willis said. "She should call the dogs off and tell those protesters to stop protesting outside politicians' homes.

"To not do so says that they condone this indecency, this lack of civility, an aggressive turn in New Zealand politics."

The comments adds to blistering condemnation from both Peters and Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, both of whom heaped some blame for the vandalism at the feet of the Green Party.

Luxon: 'They are total hypocrites'

Speaking separately to reporters, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon labelled the vandalism a "really cowardly act from an individual".

He also widened his condemnation to include the Greens, saying they were "totally hypocritical" for demanding better treatment of MPs while at the same time condoning protests outside their houses.

"They are total hypocrites," Luxon said. "It's not student politics. This is real life, and there are real consequences."

Luxon pointed out that Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March had recently written a letter of support for an activist who threw fake blood around electorate offices.

And he highlighted Swarbrick's appearance at a media conference yesterday alongside a protester who had earlier shared the location of Peters' home: "Unacceptable."

That protester was Acacia O'Connor, spokesperson for Global Movement to Gaza. On Thursday, O'Connor livestreamed a video on Instagram from outside Peters' Auckland home and encouraged others to join them on the street.

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Approached for comment, Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick issued a brief statement to RNZ: "We condemn attacks on people's homes, and always have.

"We also condemn genocide, and ask that the government does the same."

Arriving at Parliament, Green MP Teanau Tuiono told reporters people had a right to safety in their own homes.

"It's important that people feel safe in their own home - and I hope people reflect on that. This is a robust democracy and we should be able to express our feelings, but we need to make sure that people can do that in a safe way."

Asked about the suggestion that the Greens were responsible for whipping up tensions, Tuiono said Peters and Seymour, in particular, should "look in the mirror".

Labour also in crosshairs

Government ministers also turned their sights on Labour, criticising the party for voting against legislation which would ban protests outside private homes.

Luxon said Labour leader Chris Hipkins had made some "lovely statements" condemning the attack but had failed where it mattered.

"It's lovely his sentiment and his words last night, but... he voted against the bill that actually is designed to stop this stuff from happening."

On Monday evening, Hipkins issued a statement condemning the "totally unacceptable" attack: "MPs' homes are not the place to protest. No matter the cause, political violence is never ok and should be condemned."

Speaking on Tuesday, Hipkins said Labour's position was that MPs' homes should be safe places but that the government's proposed law change was problematic.

"There are plenty of places to exercise your right to free speech, but what I'm also very cautious about is the government determining, by law, where you can and can't protest. I think that gets you onto a slippery slope, and we've got to be very, very careful in that."

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said those were "weasel words".

"They chose to vote for protests outside personal houses, and now he complains about it."