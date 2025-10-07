Young man with many talents not afraid to push boundaries

Lucas MacManus said Outward Bound was both the “best and worst” thing he has ever done. Photo: Supplied

Lucas MacManus, a year 12 student at Rolleston College, recently completed the Outward Bound course – a demanding outdoor education programme that tests mind and body in the middle of the winter – and he relished the challenge.

The 17-year-old, encouraged to apply as a member of the Selwyn Youth Council, saw it as another chance to try something new.

“I think it was the best and worst thing I have ever done,” MacManus said.

“Worst moment? Being stuck on a boat together after two days hiking, with everyone smelly and grumpy, and with no wind, so we had to row all the way back for six hours.

“That did test the patience of some in the group.

“But despite that it was a fantastic experience and I can recommend it to other people.”

MacManus joined the youth council after spotting an online advert. He thought it would be “fun to get my voice heard and help get other voices heard that are similar to me.”

The council meets twice a month to discuss events and youth issues to bring before the Selwyn District Council.

“We act as a point in between the broader youth and the district council,” said MacManus, who has a strong interest in global affairs and technology.

Photo: Supplied

With that background, he jumped at the chance to help develop the Super Mayor video game, designed to get young people more interested in local politics.

“The goal of the game was to create a source for civic education, not just youth but also the wider public around Selwyn and the broader country,” MacManus said.

He spent most of last year working with the developer and testing the game to iron out any issues.

He said low engagement with local government is “quite a big problem,” but feedback from schools and peers showed the game was helping young people better understand politics and why they should get involved.

Lucas MacManus.

MacManus also spearheaded the creation of the youth council’s mascot, Kiki the Kea, to promote events across the district.

“It was my responsibility to find a person who could make it and get the project commissioned.”

For his troubles, he also became the designated wearer of the costume.

“It can get quite hot when you are inside the suit, but fortunately we haven’t had any events on really hot days in the middle of summer.”

MacManus and his family moved to the district from Christchurch.

“I really love how everything you need is a lot closer in Selwyn and that it’s not as busy as the city.

“I also think there is a lot more community spirit here that I didn’t really see in our old neighbourhood.”

Like many young people, he heads into the city for some entertainment, but feels Rolleston still has plenty to offer.

Taking flight as Kiki the Kea, Lucas MacManus helps promote youth council events. Photo: Supplied

“Compared to where we lived before, there is a lot more to do here. I know that some young people want to see more things in Selwyn, but there are a lot of things for young people here and I don’t feel I am really missing out on anything.”

Outside youth council work, MacManus has also shown the confidence to negotiate a pay rise in his part-time role at the Hornby Club, where he has been working in the kitchen for more than two years.

“That was quite scary as a young person to talk to the boss about money, but I was really grateful they really treated me as an adult.”

Asked if politics or union work might be in his future, MacManus smiles but said his main interest remains technology.

“I’m not sure where I will be exactly in a few years, but currently I am looking at going into IT. I really enjoy it because it is constantly evolving and there is just never anything boring or old. There is always something new,” MacManus said, without completely ruling out a career on the Selwyn District Council or in national politics.

“I am quite interested in politics, so it could definitely be something I could look into in the future.”