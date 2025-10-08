Police arrest protesters outside Christchurch convention centre

At least 22 people have been arrested at a demonstration outside an aerospace summit in Christchurch.

More than 100 activists have shut down Te Pae Convention Centre, where the annual two-day New Zealand Aerospace Summit is being held.

Space, drones and defence are all on the agenda at the annual two-day New Zealand Aerospace Summit 2025.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said about a dozen people were chained together near the entrance to the Te Pae Convention Centre.

Several protesters were carried away by police. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

More protesters were carrying banners nearby and chanting. Police officers at the scene initially out-numbered the protesters.

"Many have chained themselves to doorways and remain steadfast in the blockade,” says a statement from local activist collective Peace Action Ōtautahi.

"No attendee has been able to enter, and they are protesting the explicit links between the aerospace industry, the US military, the Israeli Defence Force, and international weapons companies."

Superintendent Lane Todd said officers were at the scene to ensure safety and uphold the law while recognising the lawful right to protest.

Peace Action Ōtautahi said they were protesting the aerospace industry's ties with the United States and Israeli defence forces.

Spokesperson Joseph Bray said "there is no place for war profiteers and genocide enablers in Aotearoa".

"It’s an insidious industry; we have weapons manufacturers and foreign militaries operating here under the guise of humanitarian progress and innovation.

"Most of us grow up with a sense of awe about rockets, space, and the universe. It’s especially tough to come to terms with the fact that ‘aerospace’ is simply the word militaries and weapons companies use to make their wartime technologies more palatable."

The protest is led by Peace Action Ōtautahi. Photo: Peace Action Ōtautahi

One protester at the scene asked police: "Why are you arresting me for peacefully protesting?"

Others were heard chanting: “Shame! Shame! Shame!".

Veteran activist John Minto was behind a megaphone at the protest.

"This is a conference of warmongers," Minto said.

The protesters are calling for an end to the development of technologies in New Zealand with military and lethal applications.

They also called for an end to Rocket Lab’s launches in New Zealand at its base on the Mahia Peninsula.

Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck was due to speak at the summit today.

Davien Gray, who was chained to one of the entrances at Te Pae, told the NZ Herald: "It’s critical that the public know just how terrifying the industry really is, that’s why I’m here today.

"People aren’t really aware of how complicit our country is in Israel’s genocide in Gaza. This blockade sends a clear message that public perception is shifting, and we won’t stand for these launches from New Zealand that enable the mass killing of civilians.

"Not enough people are aware of just how complicit New Zealand is in Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians. We’re here to send a clear message that our government does not represent the views of the people; we won’t stand for genocide-enabling tech to be launched from New Zealand, not now, not ever."

Space Minister Judith Collins was expected to attend the summit again today.

-RNZ and Allied Media