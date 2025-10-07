Tuesday, 7 October 2025

Updated 1.00 pm

Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Cathedral Square

    Police are investigating after a woman was "seriously assaulted" in central Christchurch this morning.

    A police spokesperson said officers responded to the report of a serious assault between Worcester and Colombo streets in Cathedral Square about 10.15am on Tuesday.

    Hato Hone St John took one person to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Police were investigating the incident. The person believed to be responsible for the attack has not been located or identified yet.