Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Cathedral Square

Police are investigating after a woman was "seriously assaulted" in central Christchurch this morning.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the report of a serious assault between Worcester and Colombo streets in Cathedral Square about 10.15am on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John took one person to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police were investigating the incident. The person believed to be responsible for the attack has not been located or identified yet.