Saturday, 6 March 2021

Motorcyclist killed in Governors Bay crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person has died following a serious crash on Governors Bay Teddington Road.

    A police spokesperson said the crash between a car and a motorcycle was reported around 3:55pm.

    "Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene."

    The driver of the car was also seriously injured in the crash and was helicoptered to Christchurch Hospital. 

    The crash occurred near Ohinetahi gardens, between Church Ln and Allandale Ln. 

    The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination, with a diversion in place via the Summit Road.

    An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter