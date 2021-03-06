Motorcyclist killed in Governors Bay crash

One person has died following a serious crash on Governors Bay Teddington Road.

A police spokesperson said the crash between a car and a motorcycle was reported around 3:55pm.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene."

The driver of the car was also seriously injured in the crash and was helicoptered to Christchurch Hospital.

The crash occurred near Ohinetahi gardens, between Church Ln and Allandale Ln.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination, with a diversion in place via the Summit Road.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.