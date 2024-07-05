Motorist caught speeding with four young children in incorrectly fitted car seats

Photo: File image / Getty

Christchurch police are warning motorists to ensure children are properly restrained while travelling in the car after "a concerning vehicle stop in Harewood".

Inspector Ash Tabb said officers stopped a vehicle travelling almost 20km/h over the speed limit on Harewood Rd on Thursday.

"When police came to the window, four children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years were seen in the back and front passenger seats with their car seats incorrectly fitted.

"The driver was issued a formal warning and an infringement notice.

"Police are working with the driver around the correct way to secure seats, secure the children, and making sure they have the right seat for their size.

Tabb said it is vital drivers ensure car seats are properly attached and children are properly restrained.

"(It) is essential in reducing the risk of serious injuries or worse if a crash occurs.

"I am glad this didn’t result in more serious consequences; not only were the kids not properly restrained, but the vehicle was also travelling almost 20km/h above the speed limit, two of four known crash and serious crash contributors, labelled RIDS (Restraints, Impairment, Distraction, and Speed).

"We understand parents, and caregivers may not know what the right seat is, or how to attach it correctly for your child.

"There are several services available to assist people with this, including child restraint technicians who can provide advice on what restraint may be needed.

"They can also help you fit them to your vehicle,” Tabb said.