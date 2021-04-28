Motorist taken to hospital after crashing into Christchurch home

A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital after crashing into a home in Redwood early on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main North Rd about 3.30am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two crews were sent to the scene near Prestons Rd but were stood down after their arrival.

A police spokesman said it was unclear if anyone was in the house at the time.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the person was moderately injured and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Main North Rd is open.