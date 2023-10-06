Moving service for Jodi Barnett

Simon Barnett with his wife Jodi at their daughter Sophie's wedding in 2018.

Jodi Barnett was described as “utterly incomparable” by her family as she was farewelled at a moving funeral service in Christchurch today.

Barnett passed away peacefully at the couple’s Christchurch home early on Monday – with the devastated husband Simon Barnett and family at her side – following a five-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer.

The 61-year-old wife, mother and grandmother – she and Barnett have been married 32 years and have four daughters and three grandchildren – had undergone four brain surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatment since April 2018, when she suffered a seizure out of the blue at the couple’s home.

Her fourth and most recent surgery was in January.

Jodi died aged 61 after living with brain cancer for years.

Simon Barnett – a prominent TV host and broadcaster with Newstalk ZB – told those gathered at St Andrew’s College Centenial Chapel that he didn’t know how he and his daughters would cope with the loss of Jodi.

Barnett firstly apologised if he sounded mechanical and then proceeded to give a heartfelt and eloquent tribute to his wife.

Many in the congregation were in tears.

“I do not know how I will cope. I don’t know how my girls will cope,” he said.

“From here on, my life will be lesser. I’m confident there will be times of joy, but everything from this moment forward will be without my Jodi.

Jodi Barnett, centre, with her four daughters, from left: Bella, Sophie, Samantha and Lily.

“Jodi is completely and utterly incomparable.”

She was not materialistic, never in want or need of flash cars.

He had mourners laughing between the tears when he relayed the day Jodi accidentally crashed into his brand-new car not once but twice outside their house.

The girls - Samantha, Sophie, Bella, and Lilly— each spoke of their beloved mum who encouraged them in their studies at all times.

They said they would never forget the soundtrack of their early years in the car to school - the maths timetables.

Simon and Jodi Barnett: 'Words cannot adequately convey how deeply loved she was by us, and all who knew her.'

On one occasion one of them wrote excitedly in the diary of a weekend outing - they had bought a dictionary.

“Just remember girls, you’re A-sians not B-sians” Jodi would say to them, reflecting her Chinese heritage and focus on educational achievement.

Bella said young women in movies often reflected negatively about “turning into their mothers”.

She couldn’t wait to reflect her mother, saying she would be proud.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you, tucked in safe under your arm as your little girl,” Bella said.

“You spent years feeding me, braiding my hair and showering me... It’s not very often children get to return that favour and I am so, so privileged to have been able to spend the past few months sharing those special moments with you.