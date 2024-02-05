Multi-use storage and residential development on the cards for Hornby

Said Peters: “I think with the increasing housing demand, it will give the area a number of affordable, modern, dry and good quality housing, which everyone should have the right to.

“It is also revitalising an old industrial site and turning it into a usable space.”

The proposed 80 single-level storage units will extend along part of the industrial general zone and the railway on the internal boundary.

Exclusive access to the storage units, which will operate independently of the residential complex and will be available for general hire, will be from a no-exit right of way off Branston St via a security gate.

The residential complex is to consist of 22 single-storey one-bedroom studios, 23 two-storey one-bedroom lofts, 40 dual key one-bedroom studios across 20 units, 54 two-storey one-bedroom units, 102 two-storey two-bedroom units, 18 two-storey two-bedroom units with a garage, 11 two-storey three-bedroom units with a garage, and four two-storey four-bedroom units with a garage.

There are to be 33 single garages and 211 uncovered parking spaces, alongside an additional 24 uncovered visitor parks and 33 spaces in front of each of the garages, and for the units without garages, there will be cycle parking facilities.

Greater Hornby Residents Association chairperson Derek Phelps said he agrees with Peters, seeing as the site otherwise could be left “largely empty and ugly” in a residential area.

The site at 22 Amyes Rd is currently empty. Photo: Supplied

However, Phelps said: “The biggest questions that need to be answered, are how the wastewater system and traffic movement would be affected by such a development.

“The association held a meeting about two weeks ago which brought forward more questions than answers. The wastewater system is struggling at the moment and there have been back-ups and blockages in close vicinity to the development site.

“We are wondering how the extra strain on the system will fare as the infrastructure won’t be able to handle it. The other big aspect is how busy our roads are already - Amyes Rd, in particular, has enough problems with normal traffic. Trucks using Branston St and Boston Ave, now, have a lot of traffic.”

Another concern Phelps mentioned was about how the council put out the approval as a non-notified application, meaning “staff don’t have to come and ask residents what they think.”

Said Peters: “The application report states community concerns about infrastructure and traffic were taken into account including sewer capability and ability to host the units.

“I also questioned staff repeatedly to ensure such matters were seriously considered and adequate means are taken should the development go forward.”

The application report has considerations of multiple effects of the potential development including; noise, odours and dust, residential character and amenities, shading, trees, outdoor living, surface drainage, earthworks, transport efficiency, crime prevention, industrial hours of operations, availability of industrial land, servicing, and construction effects.

The city council’s head of planning and consent John Higgins said the decision was considered and made by a planning commissioner.

“There is a specific framework under the Resource Management Act and Christchurch District Plan which applications are assessed against.

"While a resource consent has been granted, no building consent has been received. The property is currently being marketed for sale.”

Until 2025, the site will continue to be occupied by Terra Cat, which provides industrial construction vehicle/equipment services.

The company will then vacate to newer purpose-built premises and part of its operations will move to 20 Branston St, south of the application site.

Williams Corporation Ltd did not respond to a request for comment about its plans.