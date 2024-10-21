New chairperson for residents association

Former Somerfield Residents Association chairperson Julie Tobbell said the community will be in good hands with new chair Finn Jackson. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch's Somerfield Residents Association has a new chair - and he intends to apply his knowledge of environmental issues to the role.

Finn Jackson took up the position after leaving a role at the Ministry of Environment.

He devotes a lot of his time to volunteer work with Friends of Riverlaw Esplanade Reserve and the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network board.

He is also completing a master's degree in climate change science and policy remotely at Victoria University.

Jackson wants to apply the knowledge he has gained to his work with the SRA.

He wants to do this through two of his main priorities – water infrastructure and travel and transport infrastructure.

Jackson also hopes to hold the city council accountable for looking after the suburb, due to growing population putting a strain on infrastructure.

“There’s stories about people who can’t flush their toilets when there’s heavy rain because the sewers are overloaded.

“I’m really keen on making sure the city council keeps up with the Somerfield Pump Station project. That involves constructing a pump station and then building a whole new pipeline up to St Asaph St.”

He also wants to see cycleways in the suburb completed, as there are a few still unfinished, including the Simeon St cycle connection and the Ōpāwaho major cycleway.

“There were census statistics released on cycling travel in Christchurch and around the country, and Somerfield is rated in the top five nationally for cycling.

“I would really like to see (the cycleways) completed but done in such a way that engages the local community and makes sure there isn’t backlash.”

Jackson has been affiliated with the residents association since 2022 and has been rising up the ranks ever since.

“Last year I was selected as a friend of the committee, but now one year later, I’ve been elevated to chairperson. So I guess it’s been a fairly quick rise,” he said.

One month into the job, Jackson said it’s been pretty smooth sailing with planning the final events of the year to mark Halloween and Christmas.

“Everyone’s been supportive and welcoming. Everyone’s been willing to give me their two cents on how things should go. So yeah, I think I’ve had a good first month.”

Jackson has family and friends in Somerfield, which is what originally drew him to the suburb.

“The people are really nice. You walk down the street and people will give you a nod, they’ll say ‘hello’. And that was before I was elected chairperson as well, so it’s not just because they recognise me, it’s because I think it’s a really nice, neighbourly place to live.”

Jackson was elevated to his new role after former chair Julie Tobbell made the decision to step down after 11 years.

She said it was time for change within the group, as well as for her own personal growth.

“It’s good for the future and progression of SRA. It’s nice to be able to have someone else with new ideas and new intake and it’s just good progression.’’

Somerfield Residents Association's Craig Johnston, Glenda Megget, Julie Tobbell, Carly Flowers, Janette Smith and new chairperson Finn Jackson at Tobbells last meeting as chairperson. Photo: Supplied

Tobbell nominated Jackson as her replacement because of his strong desire to serve the community.

“He’s a really good, friendly, really down-to-earth community grassroots-type guy with a lot to offer the community as far as information and knowledge.

“I wanted to make sure the SRA would be in good hands, and I feel that we are in good hands with him.”

Tobbell will continue to be involved with the association as vice-chair while also starting work in a new nursing role.