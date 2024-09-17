New patrol finding school classrooms unlocked

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Halswell Community Patrol secretary Lynley Capon said school security has been the biggest problem to date.
"(The patrol has) found doors unlocked and windows not closed.
"It’s probably because of after-school activities and people haven’t been vigilant at the end of their activities."
Capon said it hasn’t received any reports of stolen goods.
The patrol began its service at the end of July and a launch was held in August to welcome its patrol car.
"The more members we have, the more patrols we can actually do," said Capon.
"At this stage we’re only on Friday and Saturday nights and our patrol is only four hours.
"So the more members who are trained, the more patrols can be done."
Capon said the patrol car was paid for by a Christchurch City Council grant, community donations and a quiz night fundraiser.
Halswell Ward city councillor Andrei Moore said the timing was perfect to get the new vehicle on the road.
"Not only is Halswell massive already with intensive growth over the last few years, but there are more than 3000 homes still to come.
"We’ve got large new shopping centres in Halswell on their way and it’s essential we do anything we can do to help make our current and future local businesses feel safe."
- Anyone interested in joining the patrol can email Halswell@cpnz.org.nz