New patrol finding school classrooms unlocked

Photo: File image

School classrooms being left unlocked is the most common issue a new Christchurch community patrol has faced since its launch.

Halswell Community Patrol secretary Lynley Capon said school security has been the biggest problem to date.

"(The patrol has) found doors unlocked and windows not closed.

"It’s probably because of after-school activities and people haven’t been vigilant at the end of their activities."

Capon said it hasn’t received any reports of stolen goods.

The patrol began its service at the end of July and a launch was held in August to welcome its patrol car.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board chair Marie Pollisco, police officer Roy Appley, Halswell Community Patrol chair Alven Lee, and Halswell Ward councillor Andrei Moore at the launch of the patrol vehicle. Photo: Supplied

The organisation is seeking more members as it currently only has 19 but would like to have 30.

"The more members we have, the more patrols we can actually do," said Capon.

"At this stage we’re only on Friday and Saturday nights and our patrol is only four hours.

"So the more members who are trained, the more patrols can be done."

Capon said the patrol car was paid for by a Christchurch City Council grant, community donations and a quiz night fundraiser.

Halswell Ward city councillor Andrei Moore said the timing was perfect to get the new vehicle on the road.

"Not only is Halswell massive already with intensive growth over the last few years, but there are more than 3000 homes still to come.

"We’ve got large new shopping centres in Halswell on their way and it’s essential we do anything we can do to help make our current and future local businesses feel safe."