New song an ode to Sumner and the Coastal Pathway

Barrie said the song pays tribute to the Sumner he grew up in.
“It’s a swan song to say thank you,” he said.
The 81-year-old has been an entertainer and musician for decades.
He is most well known for being the lead singer and guitarist for The Footsteps in the 1970s.
Barrie has also worked as a magician and comedian.
He lives in Moncks Bay with his wife Liz.
In the song, a reggae beat, shakers and subtle electric guitar emulate the feeling of the beach and nostalgia for the past.
Barrie said the Coastal Pathway is a positive addition to Sumner and will encourage more visitors.
“Go for a walk in the morning and see the sunrise and see the ships. It’s really quite fantastic.”
In the song he sings of the impact the pathway might have.
"Coastal pathways lead the way for families and holidays like it used to be, Sumner by the sea."
"Surfboards skim across the whites, head for shore with friends unite. Never felt so free, Sumner by the sea."
Barrie expresses his deep care for Sumner in the opening line.
"Sumner by the sea fills my heart with wonder. Locked into my dreams, long ago when I was younger."
Barrie was a children’s entertainer for about 50 years and said he hopes to perform the song at local schools.
The song was composed and sung by Barrie with music performed by Arnie van Bussel.
-By Dylan Smits
Sumner by the sea
Sumner by the sea, fills my heart with wonder
Locked into my dreams, long ago when I was younger
Cave Rock echoes back my calls, flagpole standing proud and tall like it used to be
Sumner by the sea
Footprints in the sand, leads me to the ocean
Aqua-blue and green, blending my emotions
Surfboards skim across the white, head for shore where friends unite, never felt so free
Sumner by the sea
Sumner by the sea
I set my sight on Scarborough Heights so I could count the stars at night
And take a ride along the Milky Way
The morning sunrise lights the day, so ships can sail along their way, I really do believe
In Sumner by the sea
Walk the village streets, to the rhythm of its heartbeat
History repeats, celebrations in the air
Coastal pathways lead the way, for families and holidays, like it used to be
Sumner by the sea
Turning back the key
Sumner by the sea
Like it used to be
Sumner by the sea
Like it used to be
Sumner by the sea