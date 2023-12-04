New song an ode to Sumner and the Coastal Pathway

Christchurch musician Neville Barrie has written a catchy tune about Sumner to celebrate the past and look forward to its future.

Musician Neville Barrie. Photo: Supplied

Sumner by the Sea hopes to capture the area’s spirit and mark a new chapter with the opening of the Coastal Pathway.

Barrie said the song pays tribute to the Sumner he grew up in.

“It’s a swan song to say thank you,” he said.

The 81-year-old has been an entertainer and musician for decades.

He is most well known for being the lead singer and guitarist for The Footsteps in the 1970s.

Barrie has also worked as a magician and comedian.

He lives in Moncks Bay with his wife Liz.

In the song, a reggae beat, shakers and subtle electric guitar emulate the feeling of the beach and nostalgia for the past.

Barrie said the Coastal Pathway is a positive addition to Sumner and will encourage more visitors.

“Go for a walk in the morning and see the sunrise and see the ships. It’s really quite fantastic.”

In the song he sings of the impact the pathway might have.

"Coastal pathways lead the way for families and holidays like it used to be, Sumner by the sea."

Cave Rock features in the song written by 81-year-old musician Neville Barrie. Photo: Supplied

The lyrics explore the suburb’s community feel as well as iconic locations like Cave Rock.

"Surfboards skim across the whites, head for shore with friends unite. Never felt so free, Sumner by the sea."

Barrie expresses his deep care for Sumner in the opening line.

"Sumner by the sea fills my heart with wonder. Locked into my dreams, long ago when I was younger."

Barrie was a children’s entertainer for about 50 years and said he hopes to perform the song at local schools.

The song was composed and sung by Barrie with music performed by Arnie van Bussel.

-By Dylan Smits

Sumner by the sea

Sumner by the sea, fills my heart with wonder

Locked into my dreams, long ago when I was younger

Cave Rock echoes back my calls, flagpole standing proud and tall like it used to be

Sumner by the sea

Footprints in the sand, leads me to the ocean

Aqua-blue and green, blending my emotions

Surfboards skim across the white, head for shore where friends unite, never felt so free

Sumner by the sea

Sumner by the sea

I set my sight on Scarborough Heights so I could count the stars at night

And take a ride along the Milky Way

The morning sunrise lights the day, so ships can sail along their way, I really do believe

In Sumner by the sea

Walk the village streets, to the rhythm of its heartbeat

History repeats, celebrations in the air

Coastal pathways lead the way, for families and holidays, like it used to be

Sumner by the sea

Turning back the key

Sumner by the sea

Like it used to be

Sumner by the sea

Like it used to be

Sumner by the sea