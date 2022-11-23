No additional buses for Lyttelton until June

Lyttelton residents concerned about cruise ship passengers overloading the public transport system will have to wait until June for additional services. Photo: Supplied

Lyttelton residents concerned about cruise ship passengers overloading the public transport system will have to wait until June for any additional services.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson said it had already planned to increase the frequency of the number 28 bus after community feedback.

However, this could not be done until June because of driver shortages.

The last of the 86 cruise ships to dock in Lyttelton this season will leave on April 10.

Since the first ship arrived in October, some residents have posted photos to the Lyttelton - Ain’t No Place I’d Rather Be! Facebook page of buses crammed full of cruise passengers.

Said Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board chair Reuben Davidson: “The concern I’ve heard from a number of people is that the capacity of the public transport option isn’t sufficient on days that cruise ships arrive in port.

“Regular bus users who use it daily as a commuter service are having to wait for multiple visits from a bus before there’s space on it for them. That’s causing people to be late, causing people to have to wait long periods of time, causing some frustration understandably.”

When asked what his reaction was to buses not being increased until after cruise season, resident Sefton Priestley said he could see how disappointing it would be for people to hear.

“If you were dependent on public transport to be able to get to work or to study or to be able to look after friends and whanau, that would be potentially really disruptive, wouldn’t it?” he said.

Cruise ship passengers currently have the option of catching a shuttle into town for about $80 on a round-trip or catching the public bus for about $2 each way.

Said Lyttelton Community Association chairman Ken Maynard: “I think there is a reluctance of the cruise ship passengers to pay the [$50] to travel to Christchurch on an organised coach when they know from looking on the internet that they can go for $2 down on the bus.”

He wrote to Environment Canterbury after the first cruise ship arrived in October as it became apparent there were more people than they thought coming off the ship.

“Shall we say they were sympathetic but couldn’t do much on account of their shortage of drivers,” he said.

His reaction to more services only being added in June was of disappointment that it was so far away.

“But we will welcome it when it comes,” he said.

Vicky Southworth.

ECan councillor Vicky Southworth said they worked on a very tight system for public transport.

They could technically divert resources to the bus 28 issue, but that would take resources away from other communities.

“There are lots of communities that are not getting the bus services we really need,” she said.

While she acknowledged the overloaded buses affected people across the city who caught it, it was not easy to suddenly change their plans.

The route had been under earlier consultation and the increased frequency that was planned was a result of that.

“The cruise ship thing’s a bit of a disappointing curve ball from my point of view,” she said.

However, she said there was a willingness to see how they could facilitate and support other alternatives, such as the private sector getting involved to provide cheaper shuttle options.