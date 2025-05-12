'That is not freedom': Backlash over property developer's public holiday posts

High-profile Christchurch property developer Matthew Horncastle has stirred up controversy by criticising public holidays.

In two posts to his personal Instagram on April 24 and Anzac Day, Horncastle said public holidays are “unethical” because they are Government-mandated.

He said it forced many businesses to close or pay employees more if they did work.

“That is not freedom. That is control,” Horncastle said.

People who work on public holidays are entitled to time-and-a-half pay and many businesses must close unless an exception applies, with almost all shops needing to shut until 1pm on Anzac Day for example.

Christmas Day, Good Friday and Easter Sunday are all subject to strict Government regulations.

"In a free country, free people should choose when they work and when they rest," Horncastle posted.

Property developer Matthew Horncastle criticised public holidays in two Instagram posts. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

"But in New Zealand, the Government mandates when a day is special.

"It forces many businesses to close. It forces employers to pay more if someone works that day.

"It dictates the terms of private agreements between employer and employee," Horncastle posted.

The Instagram posts were lambasted by other users with hundreds of comments critical of Horncastle’s opinion.

Horncastle is co-founder and co-managing director of Williams Corporation, one of the largest Christchurch property developers.

When contacted for comment by The Star, Horncastle emailed: “No comments. Any article I deem defamatory will be involving lawyers. Have a nice day.”

Michelle Brown.

Canterbury RSA president Michelle Brown said she did not understand how Horncastle could hold such views on public holidays.

“Anzac Day is one of those sacrosanct days and I would suggest that a property developer in the modern day might want to look back at its importance in New Zealand history before making those kinds of statements,” she said.

Horncastle said in the posts he personally celebrates Anzac Day but believes it should be a choice for businesses whether they open and for employees whether they want to work.

“No one should be forced to stop. No one should be told how to price their time. No one needs government-approved rest days. Let people take holidays when they choose. Let them work when they choose,” he said.

One commenter wrote: “Yikes, how out of touch can you get.”

Another said it was an “insane take by a very privileged individual”.

Horncastle is no stranger to controversy over his social media posts.

In December 2022, he faced criticism over comments about women after saying they should use their “youth and beauty to get the best possible man”, but also said he believed in personal freedom in relationships.

After being scrutinised in the media for the comments, Horncastle was asked by an Instagram follower how he deals with “media attacks”.

In response, Horncastle said as a mental exercise he would imagine himself as a Jewish business owner in Nazi Germany.

“I imagine if I’d worked so hard my whole life, I’ve done everything right, I’ve followed the rules, I’ve saved my money, I’ve paid my taxes and then I get hauled off to a concentration camp. And I remind myself that the world’s not just,” Horncastle said at the time.

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand told the NZ Herald at the time the statement “belittles the memory of six million people murdered in the Holocaust”.