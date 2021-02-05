Occupants escape house fire in east Christchurch

Firefighters were called after a shed fire spread to house in east Christchurch on Friday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said five appliances from the Anzac station were called to the blaze on Ottawa Rd in Wainoni about 11.39am on Friday.

Two fire crews and a number of police officers remained at the scene on Friday afternoon.

The fire is understood to have started in a shed on the property and then spread to the house.

The fire on Ottawa Rd in Wainoni. Photo: Geoff Sloan

One witness said they could see flames coming from the house about noon.

The Fenz spokesperson said everyone inside the property has been accounted for.

The owner of the house, who wants only to be known as John, said he was not home when the fire started but his partner and teenage son were in the house.

They escaped unscathed, but he said the shed was completely destroyed and his house has “very extensive smoke damage.”

He said the shed was a “man cave” with items like couches inside.

He is not sure what caused the fire or the full extent of the damage, but is “thankful everyone got out.”

He is also relieved his three-year-old daughter was not home at the time.

Multiple police officers and firefighters responded to the fire and some were still there when Star News arrived.

John’s neighbour Kate Bennett called 111 when she smelled smoke and went outside to see the fire.

She said the flames were as high as trees on the property.

Bennett helped alert those in the house to the fire.

John said the shed and house are insured, but said the fire “was devastating.”

The fire is now extinguished and fire investigators and police were at the scene.

Ottawa Rd was closed to traffic.