October opening for Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre will open for business in late October.

The centre is a Crown-led major anchor project for the regeneration of Christchurch delivered by Ōtākaro Ltd and managed by ASM Global.

It will have capacity to host up to 2000 delegates for events and will feature a 1400-seat auditorium, up to 2800sqm of exhibition space and 24 meeting rooms.

The centre's general manager Ross Steele said a solid roster of domestic and Australasian events are planned over its opening months.

"The team was thrilled to be in a position to confirm the centre’s opening, and provide clients with the additional certainty they need to forge ahead with planning their events.

"As the first of New Zealand’s new generation of convention centres to open we have a unique opportunity to put New Zealand business events back on the world stage, while at the same time showcasing the very best Ōtautahi Christchurch has to offer.

"The opening of the transtasman bubble provided an initial confidence boost to event organisers, and we hope the confirmation of our opening will provide further assurances that Ōtautahi Christchurch, and in particular Te Pae Christchurch, is the ideal location for their events.”

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre as viewed from Cathedral Square. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He says Te Pae Christchurch currently has about 70 events on its books, including the New Zealand College of Midwives conference and the Australasian Coasts and Ports convention.

They will attract more than 129,000 people through the venue, including around 20,000 new convention delegates.

"The support from clients and suppliers as we have finalised our opening has been invaluable, and speaks volumes about their view of Te Pae Christchurch and our offering,” Steele said.

"Te Pae Christchurch is an international standard venue, backed by a world-leading venue management company in ASM Global, and we have set high standards to reach for our clients.

"Over the past few months our team has had the opportunity to put their skills to use operating our activation hub and the learnings we have taken from that experience have refined our processes and service levels to ensure we meet those standards for our clients,” he said.