One critical after Ruapuna Speedway crash

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition following a crash at Ruapuna Speedway last night.

Hato Hone St John confirmed an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the single-car crash at an address on Hasketts Rd about 7pm.

A sprint car event being held at the speedway was called off following the crash.

Rupauna Speedway posted on social media that the remainder of the event was cancelled.

"Motorsport can be dangerous, this is an unfortunate reminder of that," it said.

"Our thoughts are with the driver's family as we wish him a speedy recovery."