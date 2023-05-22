One dead after workplace incident at Hagley Park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police said they were alerted just after 9.50am and have cordoned off a large area of the park where it appears a tree has fallen.
In a statement about 12.25pm police confirmed a person had been killed.
Photographs from the scene show a large tree on the ground, near an arborists’ truck.
A person was observed sitting on the ground being comforted by police.
The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.
- additional reporting RNZ