Monday, 22 May 2023

One dead after workplace incident at Hagley Park

    Emergency services were called to Hagley Park on Monday morning. Photo: NZ Herald
    A person is dead after a workplace incident in Christchurch’s Hagley Park this morning.

    Police said they were alerted just after 9.50am and have cordoned off a large area of the park where it appears a tree has fallen.

    In a statement about 12.25pm police confirmed a person had been killed.

    Photographs from the scene show a large tree on the ground, near an arborists’ truck.

    A person was observed sitting on the ground being comforted by police.

    Photo: RNZ
    The arborist company, Treetech, and Christchurch City Council had no comment to make.

    The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

     - additional reporting RNZ

    NZ Herald

