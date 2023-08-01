One dead in Harewood crash; car hits cop shop in Timaru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The person died and three others in the car were badly hurt when it hit a power pole in Harewood, Christchurch.
The crash happened just after 1am on Greywacke Rd. The three injured people were taken to hospital, police said.
Inquiries are under way.
Earlier, a car crashed into the Timaru police station around midnight.
Photos from the scene show a badly crumpled vehicle under a blue tarpaulin, while the corner of the station is damaged.
Photojournalist George Heard said a vehicle was being chased by police around the city streets from about 10.30pm.
A local man had told him he heard tyres screeching and police sirens all around the town for almost an hour.
The car - understood to be the same vehicle involved in the chase - had then crashed into the side of the police station.
There was no word on any injuries.