Online retailer opens huge distribution centre near Christchurch Airport

The new Mighty Ape distribution centre in Christchurch. Photo: Mighty Ape

One of New Zealand's largest online retailers Mighty Ape has opened a big new distribution centre in Christchurch.

Gracie MacKinlay. Photo: Facebook / @mightyape

The 5500sq m warehouse near Christchurch Airport was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday afternoon,

The company's chief executive Gracie MacKinlay officially cut the ribbon.

MacKinlay told 1News: "I think South Island customers haven't got the same level of experience for ordering online for a long time and we want to change that."

She said Christchurch customers who make an order in the morning should now see their items delivered that afternoon.

"When you realise how easy it is and how convenient it is, more and more people will shop online, they will tell their friends and family, and they will find the products they truly need," she said.

Mighty Ape was valued at $128 million in 2020. The Christchurch centre is the company's first distribution hub to be built outside of Auckland.