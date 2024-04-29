Open Christchurch to shine a spotlight on architecture, buildings, culture

The annual festival of architectural excellence returns to Christchurch from May 3-5 with a range of diverse experiences across the city.

Open Christchurch, presented by Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making, will celebrate the city's buildings and designed spaces, and share their stories.

One offering will provide the chance to step back in time at the Edwardian Tea House at Riccarton Park, a historical jewel hidden in plain sight.

The unusual timber structure, with its pavilion-like appearance and expansive verandahs and turrets, was designed as a space for ladies to enjoy their tea back in a time when men attended men's-only races.

Join architect William Fulton for the Tea House Architecture tour. Book a spot at openchch.nz/buildings/the-tea-house-architecture-tour-sat-9am-10am-bookings-essential Photo: William Fulton / Open Christchurch 2024

Visitors can find out more by booking a free architecture tour with restoration architect William Fulton at 9am or 10am on Saturday, May 4.

The award-winning Fonua Mana Tongan Church will also be throwing open its doors on Saturday, May 4, from 11am-2pm.

This architecturally vital space rewards exploration with its abundance of colour, texture and atmosphere.

Bull & O’Sullivan will be hosting free, bookable architecture tours of this energised space for those who wish to delve a little deeper.

Canterbury University’s Ilam campus will make for a great stop on Sunday, May 5, from 11am to 2pm, for people looking to view multiple buildings.

Families can enjoy several of them by booking in for the free ‘Brutalist Touch’ – an all-ages, all-abilities creative exploration of the university’s celebrated brutalist buildings.

The Jack Erskine Building, a recipient of an Enduring Architecture award from Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects, will also be open for exploration.

A free, bookable tour will take place at 1pm with those who know it best – the original architect and client.

Architecture tours will also be offered at Rehua, the rejuvenated central hub of student life.

The forestry building and Puaka James Hight central library will round out the offerings.

Open Christchurch features 50 buildings that will open their doors for the public to explore over the course of next weekend. Most are free, apart from a handful of limited entry buildings and guided walks, which are $5 plus booking fees.

To find out more about the 40-plus activities - including free talks, tours and exhibitions - download a copy of the public programme.