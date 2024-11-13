Orana Wildlife Park boss resigns

Lynn Anderson. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Park chief executive Lynn Anderson has resigned after 28 years in charge of the Christchurch zoo.

Anderson will step down from her role in December after “careful consideration over many months”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Orana board co-chair, Emeritus Professor Ken Hughey, thanked Anderson for her contribution to the park.

“We thank Lynn for all she has achieved and contributed to the park over many years and wish her the very best for the future."

During Anderson's tenure, staff numbers have grown from 14 in 1996 to a team of 60 today. Visitor numbers have also more than doubled.

Anderson has overseen several significant developments at the park, including the construction of the $6 million Great Ape Centre, which is home to New Zealand's only gorillas.

She said the park’s work to support the conservation of NZ taonga species, which includes being a key contributor to six Department of Conservation species recovery programmes, has been a particular highlight.

However, Anderson's time at the park has not been without controversy.

A 1News investigation earlier his year heard from former and current zookeepers who had concerns about the welfare of animals and accused the park of not reporting some animal deaths.

In July Christchurch City Council opted to give $1.5 million to Orana over the next three years after the park made a funding request.

Anderson said she "will always have a special place in her heart" for the park - and she looked forward to visiting.

In 2021 her work was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. Anderson was named as a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for services to conservation and the zoological industry.

- APL