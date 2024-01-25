Painted claws: Chicken feet an unwelcome find

A Casebook couple were appalled to find potentially harmful raw chicken feet on their lawn after their property was targeted by pranksters. Photo: Supplied

A Casebrook couple feared their children or pets could have been poisoned after raw chicken feet painted with pink nail polish on the claws were thrown onto a Cavendish Rd property.

The house was also egged earlier this month, but it was the unusually decorated chicken feet which concerned the adult occupants, who wished to remain anonymous.

Although a common pet food for dogs, uncooked chicken feet can cause outbreaks of bacteria-related salmonella, campylobacter and listeria.

“The nail polish can be toxic and we’ve got no idea what else could have been done to them,” said the mother-of-two.

Her children are aged two and six, while there is also a cat in the household.

“We had six (chicken feet) dotted across our front lawn. Our cat was trying to eat them, we had to get her away from them,” she said.

“We also have young children on the property so they’re a potential danger to them as well.

“It was quite disturbing to us and it would have been just as disturbing to the children, had they seen them.”

The chicken feet were found in the early hours of January 5, and it was not an isolated incident, leading the woman to believe local youth were emulating a social media trend.

“Apparently there is some viral TikTok prank about this which originated in America,” she said.

“Our best guess is someone is trying to replicate it here. It surprise me if there’s a video of it happening here as well.”

The woman, who lodged a report with police and is awaiting the chicken feet to be taken away for analysis, posted her concerns on the Bishopdale/Burnside/Casebrook Community Facebook page and soon learned other members had been targeted.

Another Cavendish Rd resident found chicken feet crammed into a letterbox the same morning; a woman who lives on Casebrook’s Regents Park Drive found chicken feet on her car.