'Paste up' art proves popular

"Paste up" art is fast gaining popularity as Ewoks, stormtroopers and even David Bowie pop up on the walls of derelict buildings.
However a growing number of local artists are keeping busy creating smaller, and often more thoughtful and intricate paste up art works.
"I love all the street art out there, but a lot of it, it's not for me. So I just thought, what do I want to see on the wall? and I thought, well, how about a life size stormtrooper".
A central city bollard's been transformed into an installation platform for paste up art, thanks to support from the City Council’s Enliven Places fund.
He is calling for pictures of people's old toys and can be contacted at: markcatleydesign@gmail.com
By Geoff Sloan