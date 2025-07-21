Monday, 21 July 2025

10.50 am

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A pedestrian has been taken to Christchurch Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday morning.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash in Phillipstown at 8.46am.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com they sent an ambulance to the corner of Harrow St and Bordesley St.

    One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Fire and Emergency NZ also sent crews from the Anzac and Woolston stations to the crash.

    Police remained at the scene this morning to control traffic.