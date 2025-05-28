Person 'arrested for obstruction' after house fire

A person has been arrested after an early morning house fire in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Mackworth St, Woolston, about 12.20am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the house fire was “well-involved” when they got there.

Two crews from the Woolston and Christchurch City stations attended the blaze.

A fire investigator was expected at the scene this morning.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the blaze.

However, one person was "arrested for obstruction".