Wednesday, 28 May 2025

Person 'arrested for obstruction' after house fire

    A person has been arrested after an early morning house fire in Christchurch.

    Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Mackworth St, Woolston, about 12.20am on Wednesday.

    Fire and Emergency NZ said the house fire was “well-involved” when they got there.

    Two crews from the Woolston and Christchurch City stations attended the blaze.

    A fire investigator was expected at the scene this morning.

    A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the blaze.

    However, one person was "arrested for obstruction".

     

     

     