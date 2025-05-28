Person 'arrested for obstruction' after house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been arrested after an early morning house fire in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire in Mackworth St, Woolston, about 12.20am on Wednesday.
Fire and Emergency NZ said the house fire was “well-involved” when they got there.
Two crews from the Woolston and Christchurch City stations attended the blaze.
A fire investigator was expected at the scene this morning.
A police spokesperson said no one was injured in the blaze.
However, one person was "arrested for obstruction".