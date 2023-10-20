Person critically injured after Christchurch incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.
A St John spokesman told the NZ Herald emergency services were notified of the incident on Riccarton Rd about 3.30pm on Thursday.
One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.
The St John spokesman referred further queries to police.
Police said in a statement they are following “positive lines of enquiry” after a person presented with an injury at a Riccarton Rd business this afternoon.
A staff member called emergency services about 3.30pm, police said.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident and would like to thank staff for helping the victim,” a police spokesperson said.
By Sam Sherwood