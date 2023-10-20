Friday, 20 October 2023

Person critically injured after Christchurch incident

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Christchurch yesterday afternoon.

    A St John spokesman told the NZ Herald emergency services were notified of the incident on Riccarton Rd about 3.30pm on Thursday.

    One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

    The St John spokesman referred further queries to police.

    Police said in a statement they are following “positive lines of enquiry” after a person presented with an injury at a Riccarton Rd business this afternoon.

    A staff member called emergency services about 3.30pm, police said.

    “We believe this to be an isolated incident and would like to thank staff for helping the victim,” a police spokesperson said.

    By Sam Sherwood

    NZ Herald