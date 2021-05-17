Monday, 17 May 2021

Person injured in paragliding crash at Taylors Mistake

    A person has been taken to hospital by helicopter after a paragliding crash at Taylors Mistake near Christchurch.

    A police spokeswoman said a paraglider crashed on a hill near Taylors Mistake Rd about 1.35pm on Monday.

    One person has been injured and a rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the person was taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

    The police spokesperson said they cannot confirm the injury details at this stage.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters had to walk 50 metres uphill to reach the crashed paraglider.

    The crash location was difficult for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to reach and it dropped equipment to rescuers who attended to the patient.

