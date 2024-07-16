Petition demands Government front up on funding for New Brighton bridge

A petition has been launched calling on the Government to deliver funding to pay for the $65 million ‘Gateway to New Brighton’ project.

After Minister of Transport Simeon Brown’s Land Transport Plan failed to include any funding for the project, the cost will need to be met by Christchurch ratepayers.

Christchurch East MP Reuben Davidson launched the petition calling on Brown to rethink his decision.

“The Minister delivered a Land Transport Plan that promised resilience, reliability, and safety. But no budget for a new bridge for New Brighton. That makes no sense,” Davidson said.

Reuben Davidson has launched a petition calling on the Government to deliver funding for the planned ‘Gateway to New Brighton’ project. Photo: Supplied

“The Pages Rd Bridge is a vital lifeline. It carries traffic and utilities like water, fibre, and power into New Brighton. In an emergency it will be crucial to get residents out and emergency services and supplies in.

“Our New Brighton community has called for this, council has committed to it, now central government needs step up with funding for the bridge,” he said.

Coastal Ward councillor Celeste Donovan said the city council is committed to delivering the replacement bridge as soon as possible, but wants Government support.

“Christchurch City Council has said through the Regional Land Transport Plan submission that it’s our number one project for Christchurch, so we would expect that Government would make a contribution in the form of a subsidy or some other contribution to the project.”

Donovan said the city council will continue with planning and developing the replacement, regardless of Government participation.

The current Pages Rd bridge is almost 100-years-old and suffered major damage in the earthquakes.

The Pages Rd bridge replacement. Image: Newsline

A report by city council staff warned if nothing was done, the bridge would continue to deteriorate and put the safety of thousands of residents at risk.

The planned project would see the bridge completely replaced, along with changes to surrounding streets and intersections.

Said Davidson: “Minister Simeon Brown has talked of roads of national significance, but in the South Island it’s the roads of National Party significance, and we don’t have any.”

• The petition can be found on Davidson’s Facebook page and at labour.org.nz/buildthe bridge