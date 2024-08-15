Pilot who died in Cairns crash not reckless - ex-colleague

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A former colleague of the pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Cairns says he wasn't reckless, and the circumstances don't make sense.
Blake Wilson, 23, died after 'misappropriating' a helicopter from his employer's hangar about 2am on Monday and flying into a no-fly zone over the central city before crashing into the roof of the DoubleTree hotel.
His employer, Nautilus Aviation, said he was a member of its ground crew and had been celebrating his promotion with workmates on Sunday night, before he took the helicopter.
Wilson held a New Zealand commercial helicopter licence and trained at Christchurch Helicopters, but was not authorised to fly in Australia, Nautilus said.
A former colleague, who did not want to be identified, worked with Wilson at Coronet Peak in Queenstown - she was a ski instructor and he worked the lifts.
"He was a happy guy you know. He did silly dances, let my students throw a bunch of snowballs at him, gave a million high fives.
"He just wanted to bring the vibe up and get everyone stoked on the mountain. He was always up for a good yarn or adventure," she said.
"So young and heartbreaking because he did everything right. He got out, lived his dream of becoming a pilot and he made a great life for himself.
He was not reckless - rather, a "goody good", she said.
"Head-screwed-on kind of guy.
"It's not adding up."
Others who knew Wilson told RNZ on Wednesday he was a "good all-round fella" and "one of the best out there".
Queensland police are still investigating, and will prepare a report for the Coroner.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said safety investigators were due to finish collecting evidence on Wednesday, and would provide a preliminary report in six to eight weeks' time.