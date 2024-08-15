Pilot who died in Cairns crash not reckless - ex-colleague

Former NZSki employee Blake Wilson flying a helicopter in New Zealand. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A former colleague of the pilot killed in a helicopter crash in Cairns says he wasn't reckless, and the circumstances don't make sense.

Blake Wilson, 23, died after 'misappropriating' a helicopter from his employer's hangar about 2am on Monday and flying into a no-fly zone over the central city before crashing into the roof of the DoubleTree hotel.

His employer, Nautilus Aviation, said he was a member of its ground crew and had been celebrating his promotion with workmates on Sunday night, before he took the helicopter.

Wilson held a New Zealand commercial helicopter licence and trained at Christchurch Helicopters, but was not authorised to fly in Australia, Nautilus said.

A former colleague, who did not want to be identified, worked with Wilson at Coronet Peak in Queenstown - she was a ski instructor and he worked the lifts.

"He was a happy guy you know. He did silly dances, let my students throw a bunch of snowballs at him, gave a million high fives.

"He just wanted to bring the vibe up and get everyone stoked on the mountain. He was always up for a good yarn or adventure," she said.

The scene at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel soon after the crash in the early hours of Monday. Photo: Twitter / Ghulam Abbas Shah

It had been years since they caught up, and hearing of his death was "devastating", she said.

"So young and heartbreaking because he did everything right. He got out, lived his dream of becoming a pilot and he made a great life for himself.

He was not reckless - rather, a "goody good", she said.

"Head-screwed-on kind of guy.

"It's not adding up."

Others who knew Wilson told RNZ on Wednesday he was a "good all-round fella" and "one of the best out there".

Queensland police are still investigating, and will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said safety investigators were due to finish collecting evidence on Wednesday, and would provide a preliminary report in six to eight weeks' time.