Canterbury's coach Carter says it's time for a change

After more than 20 years of involvement with New Zealand Cricket's top teams, coach Bob Carter is stepping away from the sport's high performance programme.

Carter became the Black Caps assistant coach during John Bracewell's tenure as head coach in 2004, serving in that role until 2009.

He was also assistant coach under Mike Hesson between 2012-2014 and the White Ferns head coach ahead of, and during, the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Formerly a player and then director of cricket for English county Northamptonshire, Carter also coached Canterbury and Wellington men's provincial sides.

Carter said after two decades based out of New Zealand Cricket's high performance unit at Lincoln in the Selwyn district, it was time for a change, and he was looking forward to continuing his work in cricket as an independent contractor.

"I feel like I've lived the dream," he said, reflecting on the teams and players he'd worked with over the past twenty years.

"We've been able to create sides that have been greater than their sum of parts, and that's a key ingredient in team sport.

"Sure, the individual performance is important, but it's the collective that has the greater potential," he said.

"That's where the magic is."

He regarded NZC's domestic competitions as the equal of anything else in the world.

"Our domestic cricket is very strong. I'm not sure that's widely recognised. The reason the Black Caps have continued to produce great batters and bowlers is because we have a strong, underlying domestic system.