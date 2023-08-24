Plan to redevelop supermarket site on hold

The planning commissioner ruled properties neighbouring the site will be affected by a loss of sunlight and needed to be notified. Two have objected. Image: Supplied

The plan by Fletcher Living to convert the former Redcliffs supermarket into 22 apartments is now on hold after Christchurch City Council invited feedback from neighbours - and two objected.

A resource consent is needed because the proposal doesn’t comply with current zoning, but it was decided close neighbours, who will be affected by shading from the new building, also needed to be consulted.

The building, which will be reconstructed from the former Four Square supermarket, will be up to 3.67m taller than rules allow.

Two neighbours objected, saying the building will be too imposing, will overlook their properties and will block much of their winter sun.

Redcliffs Residents Association chair Christine Toner said she is aware some people have objected, but has not received negative feedback about Fletcher Living’s plans.

“I haven’t heard from anyone against it becoming apartments.

“Most people don’t like what is there now and I think people are looking forward to seeing some life in the building and it looking a lot nicer,” she said.

Properties neighbouring the site are marked in yellow. Image: Supplied

Planning commissioner Andrew Henderson said the proposal would contribute positively to the Redcliffs centre and “will provide activation and vibrancy to the street”.

He said the extra building height appeared to be for architectural design reasons.

Fletcher Living plans to dismantle the first and second floors of the supermarket and retain existing ground floor car parking.

It plans to construct two new floors of apartments on top.

There is also provision for a retail shop or food outlet on the Augusta St corner.

The former Redcliffs supermarket. Photo: Supplied

A spokesperson for Fletcher Living said until the planning approval process is completed it can’t confirm when work on the project might start.

There may be time pressure because the city council’s Plan Change 14, scheduled to be introduced early next year, designates much of Redcliffs at risk from flooding, erosion and tsunamis, and that might prohibit any future residential development on the site.

Said city council head of planning and consents John Higgins: “It is difficult to say how PC14 provisions would impact on the assessment and consideration of the application.”

The supermarket was a $20m rebuild after the February 22, 2011 earthquake. It was converted to a Four Square in 2020 but closed less than a year after that.

A plan of the south-west side of the proposed building showing it up to 3.67m higher than allowed. Image: Supplied

The vacant property was then purchased by Fletcher Residential for $5.5 million.

The planning hearing to consider the consent application is scheduled for October with the commissioner’s decision likely by November.

The city council’s Plan Change 14 is not expected to be approved until March next year at the earliest.

By Tony Simons