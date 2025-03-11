Plan to tackle impact of rising sea levels approved

As sea levels rise, public assets around Lyttelton Harbour such as roads, wharves and walking tracks, will need to adapt. PHOTO: CCC

Rāpaki, Allandale, Teddington, Charteris Bay, Purau and Port Levy on Banks Peninsula will be prioritised in a 100-year plan to adapt public assets to the impacts of sea-level rise.

The plan, which has been approved by Christchurch City Council, outlines the Lyttelton to Port Levy Coastal Panel’s preferred ways of adapting roads, wharves and walking tracks, among other at-risk assets, to coastal flooding, erosion and rising groundwater.

Mayor Phil Mauger said the adaptation plan – the first of its kind for the district – was a major milestone in preparing for the local impacts of climate change.

“This plan will guide the management of public assets for people who live, work and play in the Whakaraupō (Lyttelton Harbour) to Koukourarata (Port Levy) area for the coming decades.

“Sea-level rise is here to stay, and its effects are already having an impact on how we use and move around our coastline and low-lying inland areas,” he said.

“The science tells us that, over time, these impacts are only going to get bigger, so we must start getting ahead of them now.

“We know there are some things we can adapt to, while others we’ll need to learn to live with as we keep experiencing the effects of rising seas and a changing climate.

“But this plan gives us a solid head start, and it will serve as a template as we approach the next stages of adaptation planning in other parts of our district.”

The Coastal Hazards Adaptation Plan’s actions – guided by months of feedback-gathering from the six priority communities – were put forward by the Coastal Panel of local representatives, including rūnanga, and supported by the council’s specialist technical advisory group.

The plan recommends signals, triggers and thresholds, rather than set timeframes, which form adaptation pathways to guide courses of action.

It also considers the wider transport network and the connectivity between communities and the city.

The plan’s estimated cost of adapting assets is $217.8 million over its 100-year period, based on present-day values and not including maintenance.

In approving the final plan on Tuesday, and in response to public feedback on the draft version last year, the city council also adopted three recommended amendments relating to the Governors Bay to Allandale foreshore track, Governors Bay Teddington Rd, and Wharf Rd.