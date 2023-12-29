Police car, motorbike hit by alleged fleeing driver

A fleeing driver allegedly smashed into a police motorbike and a patrol car in Christchurch this afternoon.

The incident began around 2.30pm when police officers spotted a vehicle on Hazeldean Rd "carrying out a sustained loss of traction".

They signalled for it to stop but it took off and drove into a police motorcycle, causing minor damage, Superintendent Lane Todd, Christchurch Metro Commander said.

It fled, police say, and a pursuit was authorised.

Todd said that a short time later, officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Longfellow and Millar streets.

"During this incident, the vehicle is alleged to have also hit a police car twice, and two parked cars, causing extensive damage to all vehicles, though thankfully nobody was injured," Todd said.

The alleged driver was taken into custody at the scene.

He will appear at Christchurch District Court on January 3 facing a number of driving-related charges.