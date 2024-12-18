Police investigate burglary at Christchurch mall jewellery store

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a Christchurch shopping mall jewellery store early on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers responded after the alarm and a fog cannon were activated at a shop in Northlands Shopping Centre on Main North Rd about 2.40am.

The spokesperson said a vehicle was used to gain entry into the premises.

The offenders then fled the scene.

The investigation to determine what items were stolen and locate the offenders continues.

A Northlands Mall spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com: “We can confirm that there was a break-in at Michael Hill at Northlands Shopping Centre overnight.

"As this is now a police matter, we cannot comment in detail, however, we can confirm security alarms and fog cannons were activated.

"Damage to the store and the wider centre was minimal. Michael Hill is assessing its ability to open today.”

However, the spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com the incident was not a ram-raid.

Police urged anyone with information to report it by calling 105.